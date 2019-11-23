Maharashtra Twist: Cong Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill's Poetic Tweet On BJP-NCP Govt

After Devendra Fadanavis took the oath as the CM of Maharashtra, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill just like Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut went into poetry mode. Shergill took to the microblogging website Twitter and said that "Nobody is anyone's friend". The BJP-NCP government came as an unexpected development in Maharashtra amid talks of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's talks to form the government.

Jaiveer Shergill's tweet

“Koi Kissi Ka Sakha Nahi” -Biggest takeaway from this morning’s unexpected political development in #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis sworn in as CM — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 23, 2019

Read: Ajit Pawar: 'We have formed a government looking at the farmer distress & other issues'

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

Read: BIG: NCP dumps Congress, Ajit Pawar becomes Deputy CM in BJP-led Maha govt

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the oppurtunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Read: Maharashtra twist: Nitin Gadkari congratulates CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

Read: Maharashtra twist: Sanjay Raut's cryptic tweet an hour before Fadnavis took oath