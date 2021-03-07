SOPs For COVID Vaccination Of Unregistered Frontline Staff Out; Read Guidelines Here

On Saturday, Delhi health department officials said that the Centre has outlined SOPs for vaccination of healthcare workers and frontline staff who could not get registered for it through the CoWin app. The 'state has been receiving requests for HCWs and FLWs who could not be registered due to some reasons,' said Delhi health department in a March 5 order.

The government of India has issued detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) not registered on CoWin, it said.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari To Battle Mamata Banerjee For Nandigram Seat; BJP Confirms 57 Candidates

Healthcare Workers (HCWs)

The order said that after getting the certification of being HCWs by the medical superintendent or facility in-charge, the HCWs of a health facility where the Covid vaccination centre (CVC) is located can be vaccinated at the Centre itself. They shall be entertained after completion of vaccination of beneficiaries with scheduled appointments. If the CVC is not located, HCWs of public or private health facilities can be vaccinated at the designated CVCs, after furnishing proof of their being a healthcare worker in a prescribed format duly signed and stamped by the health facility in-charge.

It also added that the standalone medical practitioners and paramedics can show their MCI/DMCI relevant council registrations and get vaccinated. The support staff of the private establishments, hospitals, clinic in-charge will have to certify them being HCWs in the prescribed format.

READ | Kerala CM Accuses Central Agencies Of Taking Up 'election Campaign', Furthering BJP Agenda

Frontline Workers (FLWs)

According to the order, vaccination of unregistered FLWs can be done at the designated CVCs upon furnishing proof of their being an FLW in the prescribed format duly signed and stamped by the senior officer deputed by the FLW authority for issuing the certificate. Further, the FLW group shall designate an officer to be present at these dedicated sites for verification of the FLW status. These beneficiaries shall be registered on-site.

READ | Congress Mocks BJP's Political Crisis In Uttarakhand; BJP Says 'CM Will Complete 5 Yrs'

On Saturday, the second doses were given to 7,132 people, in which 3,769 frontline workers and 2,274 healthcare workers were also vaccinated. Over 33,000 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital.

READ | Congress Releases List Of 13 Candidates For West Bengal Assembly Elections

(With PTI Inputs)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.