Indian Navy's Southern Command Trains Non-medical Staff To Support Fight Against COVID-19

The COVID core working group of the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command has prepared a Training Capsule for Battle Field Nursing Assistant (BFNA) to train non-medical personnel who will work as force multipliers in times of emergencies. The core team consisting of Command Medical Officer, Commanding Officers of INS Venduruthy & INHS Sanjivani and Command Training Officer have used the BFNA concept and developed a small capsule.

Training to fight COVID-19

Basic concepts of hand hygiene, donning and doffing of PPE, the concept of biomedical waste management and carriage of casualty have been covered simply for the non-medical personnel. Simple strategies for infection prevention have also been dealt with in this course.

The training is actively being carried out at all units of Southern Naval Command as an attempt to train non-medical personnel who will work as force multipliers in times of emergencies. A total number of 333 personnel have been trained to date in Southern Naval Command.

Indian Navy's guideline

Amid the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the India Navy has issued guidelines regarding the same and is monitoring the health of its officers and sailors.

"Navy warships are carrying out necessary operations. The health of officers/sailors is being monitored. Navy has issued guidelines for manning in all commands and units in accordance with government guidelines while ensuring necessary operational functionality is maintained," Indian Navy sources said as quoted by new agency.

Coronavirus crisis

The total number of positive cases in India has soared to 3072 while 75 people have died due to the infection. 213 people have either recovered or discharged. The country entered its eleventh day of the three-week shutdown aimed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

