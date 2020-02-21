Gujarat's Motera Stadium Becomes India's First Green-rated Cricket Stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday revealed the first look of the new Motera Stadium, also known as Sardar Patel Stadium, which is situated in Gujarat. It will be the world's largest cricket stadium, beating out Australia's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MGC). The stadium is officially ready to host US President Donald Trump, who along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address a gathering in the arena on February 24.

India's first green-rated cricket stadium

The stadium has added another feather to its cap. It has been awarded the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Gold Green Building rating. It has gained the distinction of being not only the largest cricket stadium ever built but also India's first green-rated cricket stadium. Sameer Sinha, Chairman, IGBC Ahmedabad Chapter, and Jayesh Hariyani, Co-Chair, IGBC presented IGBC plaque to Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani and Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI at a programme organised on Thursday at the Gujarat Cricket Association.

According to reports, some of the green features included in the stadium are:

100% LED lighting to reduce energy consumption

Rainwater harvesting capacity of 32 lakh litres per day

Potable water saving of 1.2 million litres every year

Onsite sewage treatment plant of 1 MLD capacity to treat and reuse 100% wastewater for landscaping and flushing requirements

According to the Gujarat Cricket Association, this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project. Modi, during his tenure as the GCA chief, had expressed his desire to build a new stadium of maximum capacity in the state. When he was sworn in as the PM in 2014, BJP President Amit Shah took over the GCA's command. The leaders of China, Japan and Israel have all visited Ahmedabad since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and Trump will be the fourth head of the state to visit the city.

Security beefed outside Motera Stadium

Security outside the Motera Stadium has been beefed up in preparation for the high-profile visit. Barricades have been set up with policemen manning the entrance and vicinity of the stadium. The Ahmedabad municipal corporation has left no stone unturned for the city beautification. The municipal corporation has given special emphasis to the 22-kilometre road stretch via which the delegates will be commuting during their visit to the city.

READ | Hardik Pandya impressed with the massive Motera Stadium; defines it in one word

READ | Motera Stadium to host Namaste Trump shindig; here are some lesser-known facts

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said that works which are being undertaken in view of Trump's visit in the city, are of a permanent nature. hen asked about the total money spent on the event, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told ANI, "Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is having a very good financial health. Most of the works that we are doing are of permanent nature which will help us in the coming years."

READ | Security upped before Trump's Motera Stadium visit; Ahmedabad beautification 'permanent'

READ | 'Can't wait to play': Rohit Sharma delighted after seeing the 'Amazing' Motera Stadium

(With agency inputs) (Image credits: PTI)