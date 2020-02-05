Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Welcomes Ayodhya Mandir Trust, Says 'millions Of Dreams Fulfilled'

On Wednesday, spiritual leader and Ayodhya mediator Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tweeted to welcome PM Modi's announcement of the trust being finalized for setting up of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In the Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust for the construction of the Ram temple. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stated that with the formation of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra, the "dreams of millions of Indians would be fulfilled."

Read: Waited for this moment for years: Giriraj Singh lauds PM Modi for forming Ram Temple Trust

I welcome the formation of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust by the government. This will fulfill the dreams of millions of Indians. — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) February 5, 2020

Read: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: 'Responsibility of every citizen to ensure calm'

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has had a personal connection with the Ayodhya issue since he was chosen to be one of the mediators by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya Mediation panel that was set up before the SC's verdict on the centuries' long issue. Earlier Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had proposed an out of court settlement between the two parties in which Muslim Parties come forward and gift the land in question to the Hindu bodies to build a Mandir, and in return, the Hindu bodies will gift some acres of land to the Muslim bodies to build a Mosque.

Read: MASSIVE: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha on Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi; Mandir trust established

PM announces Ram Mandir Trust established

In a massive development on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. In line with the SC judgment, an independent trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' has been formed. This trust will be empowered to take decisions pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple. The UP government has agreed to hand over 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. PM Modi's announcement was met with roars of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the Parliament.

Read: Uma Bharti lauds PM Modi over creation of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust