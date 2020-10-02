SSR Fans Protest Peacefully At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Shout Slogans For Justice; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June this year has rocked the entire nation in unimaginable ways as people from the country and overseas have unanimously raised their voices seeking justice for the late actor. The Chhichhore actor's fans have relentlessly joined the many movements, digital and otherwise, initiated by his family and close friends. The latest of them all took place at Delhi's iconic Jantar Mantar on October 2 with Sushant's close friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and ex-assistant Ankit Acharya in the lead.

While social media updates with #Revolution4SSR have been gaining momentum, fans of the late actor have also thronged Jantar Mantar in Delhi to participate in a peaceful protest as they demand justice for Sushant. Ganesh Hiwarkar and Ankit Acharya have in fact pledged to go on a 3-day hunger strike to show their solidarity with the truth in the actor's mysterious death case which has still not been uncovered.

Have a look:

Read | Sushant's aides Ankit & Ganesh protest in Delhi amid hunger strike; question Big B, others

Read | In Sushant case, CBI director to decide on adding '302' murder charge; file to be handed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s aides protest

Delhites, who gathered at the venue with banners and placards seeking ‘justice for SSR’, shouted, “There will be justice” and that they were 'ready to go to the jail.' They sought that the movement starts in other cities as it went from Mumbai to Delhi, and that they ‘won’t stop till they receive justice’.

“It’s easy to raise voice from home. But until you come out and do so, there is no point. Such an initiative is important so that nothing like this happens with anyone else,” said a protester.

Read | In Sushant case, Maharashtra Home Minister snipes at CBI; asks 'was it murder or suicide?'

When asked if pressure was finally being mounted, Ganesh, who held a photograph of Sushant in his hand, said, “Yes, pressure. To Bollywood stars and netas, I want to say, if you want justice for Sushant, give at least two minutes of your time in this initiative."

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has message for 'SSRians' as his fans storm Jantar Mantar