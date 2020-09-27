Stars Allegedly 'fully Prepared For Grilling'; Delhi & Report For DG Asthana Next For NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Top sources have informed Republic Media Network that NCB teams led by Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, Sameer Wankhede and Ashok Jain will now prepare a detailed report which will include every aspect of the investigation into the alleged drug network in Mumbai. Sources have told Republic that the NCB team is of the opinion that the actors were 'fully prepared for the questioning'.

Several big names under NCB scanner

Sources informed that the top officer of the SIT team will move to Delhi on Monday to submit their report. NCB chief Rakesh Asthana will personally go through every aspect of the probe and the central anti-drug agency is expected to carry out more raids and seizures across Mumbai. The NCB has come across several big names during their interrogation of the actors and it is working on a new plan of action, the sources added.

Sources have also said that Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have not been given a clean chit and they might be summoned again for interrogation as the NCB is verifying certain claims made by them. While Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate, Padukone was questioned at a guest house in Colaba. Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office around 12 pm and left after six hours, while Sara Ali Khan reached around 1 pm and both left at around 6.10 pm.

Deepika Padukone was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning, sources said. Deepika, who reached the guest house around 9.50 am, left at 3.50 pm. Prakash, who had been quizzed on Friday too, was also allowed to leave around 3.40 pm. The agency has so far arrested at least 18 persons in these cases.

NCB to seek four-day custody of Kshitij Ravi Prasad

Meanwhile, the NCB will seek four-day custody of Kshitij Ravi Prasad after arresting him, on Saturday. As per sources, Prasad, who is an executive producer and director previously linked with a top Bollywood production house, has not been ‘not been co-operating’ and giving evasive answers. Kshitij Prasad was taken for medical examination ahead of the court proceedings. When asked for a response, he said through the window of his car, “I’m being framed… Yes, that’s right. They got nothing from my house.”

Kshitij Ravi Prasad named two Bollywood celebrities and 2 producers during his questioning. He also claimed he was ‘asked to buy’ while revealing a big name to the investigating agency. As per sources, high-profile names used to buy drugs from him.

Denials and feigning ignorance a feature of stars' & aides' questioning

Deepika Padukone has denied using or asking for drugs, sources told Republic, adding that she had nonetheless accepted her chats with Jaya Saha and Karishma as part of a WhatsApp group 'DP+Ka+KWAN' in which other KWAN bigwigs were present. The NCB is said to have found her statement tutored and was unsatisfied, not ruling out future questioning and confrontation. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor also denied using drugs in their respective questionings. While Sara, who was called basis the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, is believed to have told NCB that Sushant Singh Rajput used drugs, Shraddha Kapoor was silent about her chat with Jaya Saha in which they discuss her CBD oil.

Meanwhile, Karishma Prakash told NCB 'hash isn't drugs' regarding a conversation over which she was questioned, whereas Jaya Saha claimed that people from 'high society' referred to cigarettes as 'doobies and buds' and they weren't drugs.

