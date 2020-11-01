State Formation Day: PM Lauds Contribution; Extends Wishes For 'developmental Aspirations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the contributions of Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh in the growth trajectory of the country as the states marked their statehood day on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote that the state of Andhra Pradesh is synonymous with 'hard work' and 'compassion'. 'People belonging to Andhra Pradesh have gone on to excel in several fields,' he added.

Andhra Pradesh is synonyms with hardwork and compassion. People belonging to AP have gone on to excel in several fields. On AP’s Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for the their developmental aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

PM Modi greets people on state formation day

Karnataka Rajyotsava greetings to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka. Powered by the strength and skills of the people of the state, Karnataka is scaling new heights of progress. I pray for the happiness and good health of the people of Karnataka. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi also hailed the contributions of other states including Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. As Karnataka recently celebrated its state formation day, PM Modi said that the strength and skills of the people of the state have pushed Karnataka to new heights of progress. The Prime Minister also added that he will pray for the happiness and good health of the people of the state.

भारतीय इतिहास में अहम स्थान रखने वाले हरियाणा के सभी निवासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। समृद्धि और प्रगति का प्रतीक यह प्रदेश उन्नति के नए-नए कीर्तिमान बनाता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

Calling Haryana, a symbol of 'prosperity' and 'progress', PM Narendra Modi urged people of the state to continue achieving new heights. His tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated to: "I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the residents of Haryana, who hold an important place in Indian history. On the occasion of the state foundation day, I wish that Haryana which is a symbol of prosperity and progress should continue to achieve more progress."

छत्तीसगढ़ के लोगों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि प्राचीन काल से विभिन्न संस्कृतियों का केंद्र रहा यह प्रदेश उन्नति और समृद्धि की राह पर आगे बढ़ता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

While extending his greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said that for many years, this state has been the centre for different cultures. PM Modi's recent tweet in Hindi can be translated to: "On the occasion of state formation day, I extend my greetings to all the people of Chattisgarh. I wish that this state should continue on the path of progress and prosperity."

मध्य प्रदेश के निवासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



Greetings to the people of MP on their Statehood Day. The state is making remarkable progress in key sectors and is making a long-lasting contribution in realising our dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

Lauding the efforts of the state,PM Modi said that the state of Madhya Pradesh has been making remarkable progress in major sectors. He also said that MP is making a 'long-lasting' contribution in realising India's dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. PM Modi also wished the people of Kerala and tweeted, "Kerala Piravi day wishes to the wonderful people of Kerala, who have always made indelible contributions to India’s growth. Kerala’s natural beauty has made it among the most popular destinations, drawing people from all over the world. Praying for Kerala’s continuous progress."

