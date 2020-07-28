Uttar Pradesh: Student Who Topped Board Exams Overjoyed After Speaking To PM Modi

A student from Uttar Pradesh was overwhelmed after he received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing good marks in his class 12 board examinations. According to the ANI reports, the student named as Usman Saifi a resident of Amroha said, "I am overjoyed and I cannot express it in words. The Prime Minister advised me to learn Vedic Mathematics and teach my friends."

READ: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Congratulates Students Who Cleared Board Exams

Mathematics, his mischievous brother and writing make Usman happy.



All mathematics lovers like Usman should consider Vedic Maths classes…I am sure it would be a great learning experience. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/JOY9bfPaXm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

PM interacts with youngsters

In addition, PM Modi during his Mann ki Baat' session interacted with many youngsters who have recently passed their class 12 board from different parts of the country. While congratulating Usman, PM Modi expressed his well wishes to him and his family. According to the reports, Usman added that he was not able to believe that he was speaking to the world's best leader.

READ: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Recounts Pakistan's Sinister 1999 Kargil War Plot; Names Neighbour

The PM also had a talk with Saifi and Kaniga from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and congratulated them for their success. PM Modi said, "There are many other stories of such young friends whose courage and success in difficult conditions inspire us. I wanted to have as much as possible a chance to talk to young friends but time has its own limitations. I appeal to all young friends that they share with us their stories in their own voice that can inspire the country."

READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address The Nation In 'Mann Ki Baat' At 11 Am Today

READ: 'Befitting Reply Given In Ladakh': PM Modi Fires Strong Statement On China In Mann Ki Baat

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)