Babri Masjid Demolition Case: SC Sets Deadline For CBI Court To Pronounce Verdict By Augus

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Friday, has directed the CBI Court in Lucknow to conduct the proceedings of the Babri Masjid demolition case. Moreover, the apex court has stated that the trial and the verdict in the case must be delivered by August 31, 2020. The Supreme Court has already given a unanimous verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute on November 9, 2019.

What is the Babri Masjid Demolition case?

In May 2017, the special CBI court charged BJP leaders L.K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti and others with criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case, as per reports. The delay in the examination of the eye-witnesses had reportedly been due to delay in framing charges against senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh - who enjoyed immunity as the Governor of Rajasthan. Singh had been the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, when a mob demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

