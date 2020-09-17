Sushant Case: AIIMS Board Issues Statement; Opinion To Be 'conclusive With No Doubts'

Professor Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Department, AIIMS, who is leading the forensic team in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Thursday said that the Medical Board's opinion will be given to the CBI next week. "I hope it will be conclusive without any doubts. Reports can't be shared since the matter is subjudice," he told news agency ANI.

This comes a day after sources have informed Republic Media Network that a CBI team will meet the AIIMS forensics body on Thursday to discuss and assess the top medical institute's report on the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not ruling out the murder angle, the AIIMS panel earlier had said that it would require two weeks to table the report. Last week, Dr Sudhir Gupta said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined.

Three members from the AIIMS panel also accompanied a CBI team to Sushant's Bandra residence on September 5 along with the late actor's sister Mitu Singh, Siddarth Pithani, cook Neeraj and Keshav. The CBI team was seen recording visuals of the terrace of the building. Three doctors from the AIIMS board in Mumbai went along with the CBI team to Sushant's residence. Officers of the CBI investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be travelling to Delhi to assess the AIIMS report.

MSHRC claims 'clean chit' to Cooper Hospital

Meanwhile, in a shocking development amid three central agencies' and AIIMS' probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and perhaps even the erstwhile probe under the Maharashtra government, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has given a clean chit to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital and the Mumbai Police.

MSHRC has claimed that they looked into the matter based on media reports, but did not find a breach on the part of Cooper Hospital or the Police. The details of the protocol have been followed and so the suo moto matter is disposed of, the state Human Rights Commission said, maintaining silence on Republic's extensive investigative reportage in the case and the CBI's own finding of 'technical lapses' in the Mumbai Police probe, which sources in the agencies have confirmed to Republic.

The AIIMS report is expected at a time when even more sensational disclosures have come to light regarding not just the Sushant death case but also regarding the death of his manager Disha Salian of an alleged suicide just a week prior.

