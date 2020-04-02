Tablighi Jamaat Scare: UP Police Traces, Isolates 569 Persons Who Attended Event In Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government has identified as many as 569 persons who participated in the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital last month along with 218 foreign nationals suspected of being infected by the coronavirus and were quarantined.

Police have seized the passports of these foreigners

According to news agency ANI, UP Police identified 218 foreign nationals, who had come to Uttar Pradesh at different stages on tourist visas but some of these foreigners joined the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz. Police have seized the passports of these foreigners and have got them quarantined. Along with this, they are being investigated. The Police have also filed an FIR against people who provided shelter to foreigners.

The UP Police has also registered 23 FIRs against over 100 foreigners who had violated visa rules, according to PTI. Officials in Lucknow said over 100 foreigners, who are at present under quarantine, have been booked under the Foreigners Act as they were indulging in religious activities.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the police officials at his official residence. He said that it should be kept in mind that the common people should not bear the brunt of the mistakes of the people of the Jamaat. Chief Minister Yogi said that no conspiracy against humanity will be tolerated. Those who have acted against humanity will have to face action, he added.

1800 Markaz attendees have been sent to 9 hospitals and quarantine centres, informed the Health Ministry on Wednesday. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also informed that in a 36-hour operation all 2361 occupants in the mosque were evacuated of which 617 have been hospitalised and others have been quarantined, with the entire building being sanitised.

The congregation, attended by people from across India as well as other countries, was later found to have been a coronavirus hotspot. Search is on now for the participants who left Delhi so that they can be tested for infection and quarantined if necessary. The highest number of attendees were from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. Other states like Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Punjab, etc too, are tracing and quarantining attendees.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

With 437 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India shot up to 1,834 on Wednesday night. The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 has risen to 41. The total number of active cases in the country is 1,649. 143 persons have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. One person has migrated, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With ANI inputs)