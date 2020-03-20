AAP's Sanjay Singh Targets 'BJP's Baby Doll Party'; Hits Out And Self-quarantines Himself

Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh on Friday hit out at the BJP government in Centre accusing it of trivialising the Coronavirus pandemic and instead focussing on forming government in Madhya Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Singh stated that despite the rising cases of Coronavirus, the Parliament has been functioning and although they had raised the issue of precautions, the government was waiting for danger.

Furthermore, taking a dig at the BJP he said that MPs were busy attending parties, naming BJP's Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh. He said, "while the country is in crisis and BJP's Dushyant Singh is attending a 'Baby Doll' party." The AAP leader was referring to the party in Lucknow, in which 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor was present, who on Friday, tested positive for the Coronavirus. As per reports, bureaucrats, politicians and socialites attended the party, with several netas also now going into self-quarantine as a consequence.

In another tweet, Sanjay Singh informed that since TMC MP Derek O'Brien has self quarantined himself, he too will be going into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure as he keeps meeting the TMC MP in the Parliament.

MP की सरकार बनाने के चक्कर में ज़बरदस्ती संसद चलाई गई हम लोगों ने बार बार करोना के जाँच का मुद्दा उठाया लेकिन सरकार बेपरवाह होकर ख़तरा आने का इंतज़ार करती रही देश संकट में है और भाजपाई “बेबी डाल” पार्टी कर रहे हैं सांसद दुष्यंत सिंह भी पार्टी में मौजूद थे जो फिर संसद आये pic.twitter.com/JMIDJ7WLcN — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) March 20, 2020

राज्यसभा के सदस्य और मेरे मित्र @derekobrienmp ने खुद को Self Quarantine में रखा है।संसद में हमलोग बराबर मिलते रहते है इसलिए मैं भी सावधानी बरतते हुए Self Quarantine में जा रहा हूँ। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) March 20, 2020

Several politicians go into isolation

According to sources, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday has gone into self-isolation after he had lunch with BJP MP Dushyant Singh a day ago. Dushyant Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son, had met singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has gone into self-isolation after he had sat next to Dushyant Singh for a few hours at a Standing Committee meeting two days ago. Dushyant had also visited the President House on March 18.

Kanika Kapoor tests positive

Singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Kanika travelled to London recently and arrived in Lucknow last week. According to reports, she also did not inform authorities about her travel history and also managed to escape the screening at Lucknow airport, though the singer has denied the claims.