Tajinder Bagga Takes On Tej Pratap, Says "will Eat Litti-chokha & Defeat Fodder Thieves"

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture eating "Litti Chokha" at Hunar Haat went viral, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga on Thursday has taken a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He has said that BJP will eat Litti Chokha and will defeat those involved in fodder scam. His response comes after RJD leader and Lalu's son targeted the PM saying that Bihar will not forget his betrayal. Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently in jail for his role Fodder scam.

Hours after PM's visit to Hunar Haat, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav drew the PM's attention towards Bihar's "legitimate share". Taking to Twitter, Tejwashwi replied to PM Modi's tweet and wrote, "Thank you respected PM for liking famous Bihari delicacy!" Tejwashwi also took a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and added, "Since Bihar CM can't ask, I would like to draw your kind attention towards Bihar's legitimate share pending dues since quite a long time now: Special Status, Funds of special package, Flood relief fund, Funds of 'Ayushman Bharat'."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took everyone by surprise by making a quick pit stop at ''Hunar Haat'' at Rajpath after chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet in New Delhi on Wednesday. Upon reaching there, PM Modi interacted with the artisans and craftsmen and even relished ''litti-chokha'' and ''kulhad'' tea at a culinary stall set up there. There was a massive surge in the crowd when people came to know that the Prime Minister was visiting the event. The PM also shared several videos from his visit to 'Haunar Haat' on Twitter.

Days ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi's picture eating Litti Chokha went viral on the internet. The PM spent 50 minutes at Hunar Haat, ate ''litti-chokha'', a dough ball made of whole wheat flour and stuffed with ''sattu'', and paid Rs 120 for the dish. The dish is popular in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. He also had tea served in ''kulhad'' with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and paid Rs 40 for the two cups.

Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

