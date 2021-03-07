Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu Bus Conductor Plants 3 Lakh Saplings In 30 Years: Leaders, Netizens Laud Effort

Marimuthu Yoganathan, a bus conductor in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has planted over 3 lakh saplings in the last 30 years using his own money.

Tamil Nadu Bus Conductor

A bus conductor in Tamil Nadu has been receiving appreciation on social media, as he has planted over 3 lakh saplings in the last 30 years using his own money. Marimuthu Yoganathan is a bus conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation by profession. He said that he has been doing this for 34 years and consider plants as part of his family.

Yoganathan is a known eco-activist, who has been bestowed the “Eco Warrior” award by the Vice-President of India. He also received the ‘Unsung Hero’ award from wildlife film-maker Mike Pandey and film actor John Abraham at the “Timberland” function held in Delhi.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reaction

Recently, with the handle name of @JainMaggii, a Twitter user highlighted Yoganathan's efforts and shared a picture of the bus conductor holding a sapling. She called him a ‘real environmentalist’!

After the tweet, On March 5, 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan replied to the tweet on his birthday and said, “Inspiration on my birthday. Thank you for sharing.”

About Marimuthu Yoganathan

In order to raise environmental awareness, till now Yoganathan visited around 3,743 universities, colleges, schools and industries and took classes. He has been awarded the title 'Sutru Suzal Seyal Veerar’ by the Tamil Nadu Government and Eco-Warrior Award by the Indian government.

“My request to have the award sent to me by post was declined. I was concerned about the train fare, the days taken for my leave, and accommodation costs in New Delhi. But, I’m glad I received the award in person from none other than the Vice President of the country,” said Yoganathan on receiving the honour, reported ANI.

Netizens lauds Yoganathan

The tweet drew attention from several Twitter users who praised Mr Yoganathan for his efforts and dedication.

(With ANI Inputs)

First Published:
