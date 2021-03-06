Yogi Adityanath Meets Farmers' Delegation In UP, Assures Continual Increase In Income

While addressing a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reiterated that the income of the farmers will be doubled after the implementation of the farm laws proposed by the Centre. He affirmed that the state government will ensure that the farmers will get the "benefit of the new farm laws." Yogi added that the UP government is "implementing the programmes and schemes in the interests of farmers." He exclaimed that Uttar Pradesh received the "first prize" for the "best performance" in the execution of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan scheme).

Yogi meets farmers' delegation from western UP

"The welfare of the farmer brothers is the priority of the state government. @UPGovt, under the guidance of Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, is making serious efforts for the prosperity of farmers. The farmers will get benefit of the agricultural laws implemented in the country and their income will continuously increase," tweeted UP CM Adityanath.

'Farmers will be benefited from the new laws'

While praising the efforts of the BJP government in the implementation of the Central government's scheme in the state, Yogi Adityanath said, "The state government is implementing the programmes and schemes in the interests of farmers. It is a result of this that under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the first prize for the best performance in the country." the CM added.

Yogi told the farmers' delegation that the agriculture reforms brought by the Centre are "farmer-friendly." It is an effort by the Government of India to "empower farmers." The most benefit of these laws will be received by the small and marginal farmers, Yogi ensured. Today (March 8, 2021), UP CM also inaugurated the "Rajya Gur Mohatsav". He wrote on Twitter, "With the purpose-- State's sweet jaggery gets new identity in the country and world and the upliftment of the sugarcane farmers…, here is the launch of Rajya Gur Festival." (sic.)

