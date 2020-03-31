Tamil Nadu CM Announces Extension Of Service For Doctors And Nurses Due To Retire

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami extended the retirement of healthcare workers to boost the states' healthcare department to battle novel Coronavirus. CM Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that all doctors and nurses who are due to retire on March 31, 2020, would serve for two more months on a contract basis. So far, 67 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

Relief measures for migrant workers

Coming to the rescue of migrant workers stranded in the state owing to the lockdown due to COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu government has advised district collectors to ensure that the employees from other states get proper food and accommodation.

Orders have been issued to the Collectors to take up alternative arrangements if there was any difficulty in the present accommodation offered to the migrant employees, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a statement.

For workers who have already stepped out of their respective towns or if they were staying at railway stations in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami told the Collectors to arrange temporary accommodation for them. The funds for providing the accommodation may be utilised from the State Disaster Relief Fund, he further said in the statement.

Chief Minister said a crisis management committee led by a district collector would be formed. It would comprise leaders of chambers of commerce, executive directors of private hospitals, medical experts, NGOs to take precautionary measures on the spread of Coronavirus. Palaniswami said medical officers were asked to lay special focus on 1.50 lakh pregnant women during the next two months, who were advised to call 102 and 104 for necessary assistance.

Coronavirus crisis in Tamil Nadu

10 new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday taking the total of infected individuals to 67 in the state. The new cases include 10 from Erode, Palaniswami told reporters at the Secretariat here adding additional personal protective equipment like N-95 masks for the health personnel have been ordered.

