'Nature's Sanitiser': Chennai Rains Bring Respite; Netizens Celebrate Thunder & Lightning

Social Media News

Chennai got some much-needed respite amid the heat with rains lashing the city over the weekend. The unexpected rainfall brought cheer to the people amid Covid

Written By Brigitte Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
#ChennaiRains

Chennai got some much-needed respite amid the heat with rains lashing the city over the weekend. The unexpected rainfall brought cheer to the people amid the tensed Coronavirus situation. People in Chennai rejoiced at the early-morning shower which was accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm. Chennai is currently under a 'complete lockdown' announced by the state government.

READ | PM Modi extends Ramzan greetings, hopes for 'decisive' victory against COVID-19

Netizens couldn't contain their excitement about the rain and started posting images and videos about the pleasant weather in Chennai on Twitter using a hashtag #ChennaiRains. Take a look at the posts here:

READ | President Kovind, PM Modi, VP Naidu at Rashtrapati Bhavan as Sanjay Kothari takes CVC oath

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country has risen to over 24,942, including 18953 active cases of the virus. So far, 5209 patients are cured/discharged while 779 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | Modi govt announces reopening of shops, non-essential services; here's what's allowed

READ | 'Decision on lockdown extension post-video conference with PM Modi': Maha Home Minister

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories