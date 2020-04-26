'Nature's Sanitiser': Chennai Rains Bring Respite; Netizens Celebrate Thunder & Lightning

Quick links:
Chennai got some much-needed respite amid the heat with rains lashing the city over the weekend. The unexpected rainfall brought cheer to the people amid the tensed Coronavirus situation. People in Chennai rejoiced at the early-morning shower which was accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm. Chennai is currently under a 'complete lockdown' announced by the state government.
Netizens couldn't contain their excitement about the rain and started posting images and videos about the pleasant weather in Chennai on Twitter using a hashtag #ChennaiRains. Take a look at the posts here:
Lovely morning storms... @ChennaiRains @RainStorm_TN pic.twitter.com/kUzv6qPfIC— Bharani (@bharanivt) April 26, 2020
Semma Weather in Chennai.— Nikhil shahu (@Nikhilshahu14) April 26, 2020
What a Lovely Morning. #chennairains pic.twitter.com/nwlbleJyFD
Powercut Would be our Nightmare during Lockdown— Sanju (@iamsanju1206) April 26, 2020
Day starts with Nature's sanitizer#chennairains pic.twitter.com/1xsuc1U3BO
Today Lightning ⚡⚡@RainStorm_TN @ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/o9sniMzy2f— Michael (@michaelraj_GD) April 25, 2020
If you think it's going to rain, it will.#Chennai #chennairains pic.twitter.com/o3EM3xIVmR— Arun (@Arunoo7here) April 26, 2020
The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country has risen to over 24,942, including 18953 active cases of the virus. So far, 5209 patients are cured/discharged while 779 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
