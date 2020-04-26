'Nature's Sanitiser': Chennai Rains Bring Respite; Netizens Celebrate Thunder & Lightning

Chennai got some much-needed respite amid the heat with rains lashing the city over the weekend. The unexpected rainfall brought cheer to the people amid the tensed Coronavirus situation. People in Chennai rejoiced at the early-morning shower which was accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm. Chennai is currently under a 'complete lockdown' announced by the state government.

Netizens couldn't contain their excitement about the rain and started posting images and videos about the pleasant weather in Chennai on Twitter using a hashtag #ChennaiRains. Take a look at the posts here:

Semma Weather in Chennai.

What a Lovely Morning. #chennairains pic.twitter.com/nwlbleJyFD — Nikhil shahu (@Nikhilshahu14) April 26, 2020

Powercut Would be our Nightmare during Lockdown



Day starts with Nature's sanitizer#chennairains pic.twitter.com/1xsuc1U3BO — Sanju (@iamsanju1206) April 26, 2020

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country has risen to over 24,942, including 18953 active cases of the virus. So far, 5209 patients are cured/discharged while 779 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

