Holidays In December 2020: Here Are A List Of Holidays In 2020

2020 is on its way as we are in the last month of 2019. People are often excited about New Year because we set new resolutions and new goals for ourselves to achieve. Apart from this, we also look forward to festivals like Christmas. We all love holidays as they are the best time to relax and spend quality time with our loved ones. The good news for those who are looking forward to a holiday in December 2020 is that December 31 is Thursday which means that January 1 will be a Friday and also a public holiday followed by Saturday and Sunday, which makes it 4 consecutive holidays. One can plan a small trip around at that time but ensure that you book your tickets in advance because they might get expensive later on. Let us take a look at the holidays in December 2020 in various states in India.

Holidays in December 2020

Holiday Date Day States State Inauguration Day 1 December 2020 Tuesday Nagaland Indigenous faith day 1 December 2020 Tuesday Arunachal Pradesh Asom Divas 2 December 2020 Wednesday Assam World Disabled Day 3 December 2020 Thursday Tripura Feast of St Francis Xavier 3 December 2020 Thursday Goa Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti 5 December 2020 Saturday Jammu and Kashmir Pa Togan Nengminja Sangama 12 December 2020 Saturday Meghalaya Death anniversary of U Soso Tham 18 December 2020 Friday Meghalaya Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 18 December 2020 Friday Chhattisgarh Goa Liberation Day 19 December 2020 Saturday Goa Christmas Day 25 December 2020 Friday All States Boxing Day 26 December 2020 Saturday - Birthday of Shaheed Udham Singh 26 December 2020 Saturday Haryana U Kiang Nangbah 30 December 2020 Wednesday Meghalaya Tamu Losar 30 December 2020 Wednesday Sikkim New Year’s Eve 31 December 2020 Thursday Manipur



