Holidays In December 2020: Here Are A List Of Holidays In 2020

General News

We all love holidays and need some time to relax, spend that time with our family. Read more to know about the days you will get a holiday in December 2020.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai
holidays in december 2020

2020 is on its way as we are in the last month of 2019. People are often excited about New Year because we set new resolutions and new goals for ourselves to achieve. Apart from this, we also look forward to festivals like Christmas. We all love holidays as they are the best time to relax and spend quality time with our loved ones. The good news for those who are looking forward to a holiday in December 2020 is that December 31 is Thursday which means that January 1 will be a Friday and also a public holiday followed by Saturday and Sunday, which makes it 4 consecutive holidays. One can plan a small trip around at that time but ensure that you book your tickets in advance because they might get expensive later on. Let us take a look at the holidays in December 2020 in various states in India.

Holidays in December 2020

Holiday

Date

Day

 States

State Inauguration Day

1 December 2020

Tuesday

Nagaland

Indigenous faith day

1 December 2020

Tuesday

Arunachal Pradesh

Asom Divas

2 December 2020

Wednesday

Assam

World Disabled Day

3 December 2020

Thursday

Tripura

Feast of St Francis Xavier

3 December 2020

Thursday

Goa

Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti

5 December 2020

Saturday

Jammu and Kashmir

Pa Togan Nengminja Sangama

12 December 2020

Saturday

Meghalaya

Death anniversary of U Soso Tham

18 December 2020

Friday

Meghalaya

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti

18 December 2020

Friday

Chhattisgarh

Goa Liberation Day

19 December 2020

Saturday

Goa

Christmas Day

25 December 2020

Friday

All States

Boxing Day

26 December 2020

Saturday

-

Birthday of Shaheed Udham Singh

26 December 2020

Saturday

Haryana

U Kiang Nangbah

30 December 2020

Wednesday

Meghalaya

Tamu Losar

30 December 2020

Wednesday

Sikkim

New Year’s Eve

31 December 2020

Thursday

Manipur


