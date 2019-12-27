Holidays In December 2020: Here Are A List Of Holidays In 2020

2020 is on its way as we are in the last month of 2019. People are often excited about New Year because we set new resolutions and new goals for ourselves to achieve. Apart from this, we also look forward to festivals like Christmas. We all love holidays as they are the best time to relax and spend quality time with our loved ones. The good news for those who are looking forward to a holiday in December 2020 is that December 31 is Thursday which means that January 1 will be a Friday and also a public holiday followed by Saturday and Sunday, which makes it 4 consecutive holidays. One can plan a small trip around at that time but ensure that you book your tickets in advance because they might get expensive later on. Let us take a look at the holidays in December 2020 in various states in India.
ALSO READ | Things To Do In New Jersey Which Will Help Plan Your Holidays
ALSO READ | Christmas Day Special: Jokes To Make Your Holidays More Jolly
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
Day
|
States
|
State Inauguration Day
|
1 December 2020
|
Tuesday
|
Nagaland
|
Indigenous faith day
|
1 December 2020
|
Tuesday
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Asom Divas
|
2 December 2020
|
Wednesday
|
Assam
|
World Disabled Day
|
3 December 2020
|
Thursday
|
Tripura
|
Feast of St Francis Xavier
|
3 December 2020
|
Thursday
|
Goa
|
Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti
|
5 December 2020
|
Saturday
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Pa Togan Nengminja Sangama
|
12 December 2020
|
Saturday
|
Meghalaya
|
Death anniversary of U Soso Tham
|
18 December 2020
|
Friday
|
Meghalaya
|
Guru Ghasidas Jayanti
|
18 December 2020
|
Friday
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Goa Liberation Day
|
19 December 2020
|
Saturday
|
Goa
|
Christmas Day
|
25 December 2020
|
Friday
|
All States
|
Boxing Day
|
26 December 2020
|
Saturday
|
-
|
Birthday of Shaheed Udham Singh
|
26 December 2020
|
Saturday
|
Haryana
|
U Kiang Nangbah
|
30 December 2020
|
Wednesday
|
Meghalaya
|
Tamu Losar
|
30 December 2020
|
Wednesday
|
Sikkim
|
New Year’s Eve
|
31 December 2020
|
Thursday
|
Manipur
ALSO READ | Christmas Celebrations In Bangalore That Are Sure To Light Up One's Holidays
ALSO READ | Adele Poses With Santa Clause And Grinch Ahead Of The Holidays