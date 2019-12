Maharashtra Holidays 2020: Here Is A List Of Holidays In 2020

As 2020 is just a couple of days away, Maharashtra government has announced the list of public holidays in 2020. Maharastra holidays in 2020 will have a few changes from last year apart from its days and dates. Furthermore, there are common dates like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti which is celebrated on October 02 every year, Republic Day on January 26, Christmas on December 25 and many more. We have listed down all the Maharashtra holidays in 2020. The list comprises of regional, public, and national holidays in Maharashtra in 2020. The list of Maharastra government holidays will help you plan your leaves accordingly where you can go out for a trip or vacation with your loved ones and spend some time with them. So to plan your leaves accordingly, let us take a look at Maharastra holidays in 2020.

Maharastra holidays in the year 2020

Date Day Holiday 1 January 2020 Wednesday New Year’s Day 26 January 2020 Sunday Republic Day 4 March 2020 Wednesday Maha Shivaratri 21 March 2020 Saturday Holi 1 April 2020 Wednesday Bank Holiday (Only for Banks) 6 April 2020 Monday Gudi Padwa 14 April 2020 Tuesday Ram Navami/ Dr Ambedkaar Jayanti 17 April 2020 Friday Mahavir Jayanti 19 April 2020 Sunday Good Friday 1 May 2020 Friday Maharashtra Day 19 May 2020 Tuesday Buddha Purnima 5 June 2020 Friday Id-ul-Fitr 12 August 2020 Wednesday Id-ul-Juha (Bakrid) 15 August 2020 Saturday Independence Day 17 August 2020 Monday Parsi New Year 2 September 2020 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi 10 September 2020 Thursday Muharram 2 October 2020 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 8 October 2020 Thursday Dussehra 27 October 2020 Tuesday Diwali 10 November 2020 Tuesday Id-e-Milad 11 November 2020 Wednesday Guru Nanak Birthday 25 December 2020 Friday Christmas Festival

