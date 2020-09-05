Teachers' Day: Pramod Sawant, Jagan Reddy Extend Greetings; Remember Dr S Radhakrishnan

On the occasion of Teachers' Day in India, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the community of teachers. Appealing the teaching community to draw inspiration from the former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, Pramod Sawant extended his sincere greetings.

"On the auspicious occasion of the 59th Teachers' Day, I take great pleasure, in extending my warm and very sincere greetings to the teaching community of Goa," he said.

Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also wished the teachers on the occasion. He further hailed the "key role" they play in building and strengthening the ethical and moral foundation of the students.

"Our government believes in the Right to Education and a level playing field for all students. Teachers should be the torchbearers in our endeavour," an official release quoted Reddy.

Amit Shah and others extend teacher's day greetings

On Teachers' Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his warm wishes on Twitter. Paying tributes to the former President Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti, Shah tweeted, "Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. On Teachers Day, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls."

Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.



On #TeachersDay, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls. pic.twitter.com/yPIEkT96dQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2020

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and saluted all the teachers on Teachers' Day. He said that "we have learned a lot" through the blessings of our teachers, counsellors, and parents.

Teachers have a vital and unique role in our lives. They inspire us, guide us, and help shape our lives. On this #TeachersDay , let us take a moment and thank all our teachers for their efforts and dedication in making us who we are today.#OurTeachersOurHeroes#TeachersFromIndia pic.twitter.com/FTvtUB6rFk — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 5, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his 131st birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Kovind also posted a picture of him paying the tribute on Twitter and he also conferred the National Teachers' Awards on the occasion.

Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an extraordinary teacher

Teacher's Day is celebrated in the memory of former President, Dr S. Radhakrishnan. He was born on September 5, 1888. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders paid tribute to the exceptional teacher and mentor and acknowledged the contributions of the teachers. In 1954, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan was awarded the highest civilian honour - Bharat Ratna for his extraordinary contributions in the field of education. In the year 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teacher's Day on the birth anniversary of Dr S. Radhakrishnan started to honour him and the teaching fraternity.

