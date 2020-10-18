Telangana Min KTR Directs Supply Of CM's Relief Kits At The Flood-hit Hyderabad Doorsteps

As the state of Telangana continues to witness incessant rainfall, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday asked the officials and public representatives to supply the relief kits issued in the name of Chief Minister (KCR) K.Chandrashekar Rao at the doorstep of the residents living in the rain-affected areas. KTR visited flood-affected areas and directed the officers to speed up the relief measures. The kits which will be given to flood-hit families contain ration supplies for one month and 3 blankets.

Ministers @KTRTRS & @chmallareddyMLA inspected the inundated areas around Pochamma Kunta in Peerzadiguda. Officers were instructed to take up relief measures at war footing to bring back normalcy in the area. Peerzadiguda Mayor @VenkatReddyJkka was also present. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/qmoueaTRl7 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 17, 2020

KTR reviews GHMC's relief measure activities

KTR said, "Expedite all the relief and restoration measures and bring back normalcy at the earliest."

On his visit to the flood-affected areas, KTR reviewed the relief measures including the dewatering and restoration activities taken up by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Besides this, he also directed the officials to increase manpower, equipment and machinery so that enumeration of houses and other properties which were damaged during the heavy rains could be completed fast. Emphasising on sanitation and spraying of disinfectants in the flood-affected areas, KTR also asked officials to organize mobile medical camps.

KTR also said that the debris and sludge should be removed immediately by deploying additional manpower. While interacting with the flood victims, he handed over the compensation cheques to the families of people who died during the deluge. These compensation cheques were announced by the CM KCR. Despite the immediate relief measures, some areas which are close to water bodies continued to remain in the water.

On Saturday, different parts of Telangana received light to moderate rain due to the thunderstorm and formation of cumulonimbus clouds (this type of cloud is associated with thunderstorms and heavy precipitation) which led to waterlogging at some places. The state government on October 15 had announced that so far, over 50 people have lost their lives due to heavy rainfall and government has suffered losses worth Rs 5,000 crore.

