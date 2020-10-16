Locals Pelt Slippers At TRS MLA During Visit To Flood-affected Medipally Area In Hyderabad

On Thursday, locals hurled slippers at Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and other Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers, during their visit to flood-affected Medipally area. The MLA's vehicle was also vandalised. According to local media reports, the MLA went to perform puja at Medipally lake and tour in the village to take stock of the situation after heavy rains but learning upon his visit to the village, the locals decided to restrict his entry into the village.

The villagers alleged that they are being forced to give away the land to set up a pharma company. They demanded to stop the land acquisition for the pharma industry. The police reacted swiftly and resorted to lathi charge at the farmers and arrested a few Congress and BJP leaders. The police also took the village sarpanch into custody and dispersed the crowd.

#WATCH: Locals hurled slippers at Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy & other TRS workers, during their visit to flood-affected Medipally area, yesterday. The MLA's vehicle was also vandalised. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/rAZTcSDCcc — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Torrential rains in Telangana leave 50 dead

In one of the worst spells of downpour spanning over a few days in this city and other parts of Telangana, 50 people died while the government pegged the losses from the deluge at an estimated Rs 5,000 crore. With relief works underway, the city and other affected parts started limping towards normalcy. A total of 50 people, including 11 from Hyderabad, died in rain-related incidents in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao urged the Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately towards relief work and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this connection. In Telangana, officials said that for the first time after 1,916, such a big spell of rain was recorded under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, leading to several localities being submerged.

