Telangana: Two Days After Girl Commits Suicide, Police Attacks Father For Protesting

Two days after a first-year student of Narayana Junior College in Patancheru in Telangana committed suicide, a video of a constable manhandling and kicking the victim's father has gone viral. In the video, the father of the 16-year-old victim who was trying to block the policemen from carrying her body to the Government Area hospital, is seen being kicked by a police constable.

According to her father, the 16-year-old girl had fever, but the college authorities neither allowed her to go home nor provided her with proper medical care. Further, after the student of Narayana Junior College was shifted to a hospital, she allegedly committed suicide in the hospital's bathroom on Monday evening, stated reports. The victim's father has also registered a case of negligence against the college management on Tuesday.

About the incident

According to reports, a scuffle had broken between the family members of the deceased and the police after the former allegedly broke into the mortuary and tried to take the girl's body away to protest against the college authorities. As per reports, the family members had allegedly pelted stones at the authorities. However, further reports stated that while stopping them, the police constable manhandled the father. According to the police, action has been initiated against the constable.

The police further stated that a case has been registered under section 304A of IPC against the college authorities. The investigation is currently underway.

K. T. Rama Rao condemns police action

Working President of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday condemned the police action and stated that he will bring it to the notice of Telangana's Home Minister, as well as the Director-General of Police (DGP). Taking to Twitter, he called the incident 'insensitive' and stated that "showing empathy is a basic courtesy."

