Telangana Woman Rides 1400 Kms On Scooter To Bring Son Home Amid Lockdown

In an extraordinary move, a Telangana woman travelled around 1,400 km on a scooter to bring her son home amid the nationwide lockdown. Razia Begum, a 48-year-old government teacher, reportedly sought local police permission and rode on a two-wheeler from Bodha town in Nizamabad, Telangana to Rahmatabad in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh over three days.

According to reports, her 17-year-old son Nizamuddin had gone to a friend’s place in Nellore but got stranded there after a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 23. Razia Begum, who lost her husband 12 years ago and is a single parent to Nizamuddin and his sister, decided to approach Bodhan assistant commissioner of police V Jayapal Reddy for help and braved the roads amid lockdown, only to return with her son two days later.

Read: Richa Chadha Quips Her Cat Jugni Has Become Introspective Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Pic

Read: Air India CMD Expresses Gratitude Towards Employees As Nation Fights Against COVID-19

Razia's determination wins hearts

Speaking to the media, Razia explained that she sought the travel permit form ACP Reddy, who understood her agony and allowed her to travel despite the coronavirus lockdown. He also handed her a letter asking the police in Andra Pradesh to let her travel into the state without any obstructions. Razia further added that she travelled for over three days through empty roads and villages, but wasn’t scared at all.

Razia told the media that the cops stopped her at several checkout points but ACP’s letter helped her get through and she faced issues even at the inter-state borders. The police co-operated and even advised her to rest in every two hours, she added.

ACP Jayapal Reddy was quoted saying that Razia’s determination to bring her son back safely moved him as he sought to help the two. The senior official in the letter had asked police on the way from Bodhan to Nellore to let her pass without any issues, for which Razia had thankful deeply he added.

Read: Hyderabad Supermarket Allegedly Denies Entry To Manipuri Students, Police Registers Case

Read: How Efforts Of Assam Police Brought Down Lockdown Violation Numbers In The State