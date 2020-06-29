Terrorists Hurl Grenade At 50 RR Camp In Budgam; No Loss Of Life Or Injury Reported

On Monday, June 29, terrorists targeted a 50 Rashtriya Rifles Camp at Chattergam of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. They attacked the Indian Army camp with an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher. However, as per reports, it fell outside at a brick kiln. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far. After the attack, personnel of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the spot. The area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

The fight against terrorism

Earlier in the day, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh revealed that the Doda district in Jammu has become “terrorism free” after the final surviving terrorists in the area were neutralized by the security forces in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. He mentioned that the operation was conducted by the Anantnag Police with the local RR unit. The J&K DGP added that the Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in the encounter was involved in a rape case.

“With today’s operation at Khul Chohar Anantnag by Anantnag Police along with Local RR unit in which two LET terrorists including one district commander and one Hizbul Mujahideen commander Masood are neutralized, Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again as Masood was last surviving terrorist of Doda District,” Dilbag Singh said.

He added, “Hizbul Mujahideen commander Masood of Doda district was involved in a rape case of Doda police and was absconding ever since. He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir.”

