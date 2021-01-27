'There Has Been A Criminal Conspiracy': Naqvi On Farmers' Tractor Rally Turning Violent

Reacting to the violent protests in the national capital on Tuesday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has remarked that the farmers' agitation has been hijacked by a 'criminal conspiracy'. Hitting out at the protestors, the Union Minister said that the protests on the occasion of Republic Day were 'shameful'. Naqvi also slammed the Congress and former party chief Rahul Gandhi for playing a part in the protests.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Naqvi said, "I have been saying this since the beginning that a criminal conspiracy has hijacked the farmers' protest and that has been proven right. Those who had been shedding crocodile tears in the name of farmers they have nothing to do with the farmers. They wanted to perpetuate and incite violence since the beginning. This is shameful. On a day when the country remembers its freedom fighters, this is what they have done."

"Everything that has happened on January 26 is a testament to the fact that there has been a criminal conspiracy," he added.

Farmers' protest turns violent

After the 11th round of discussions ended inconclusively on Friday, the farmers' union proceeded with its planned tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day which took a violent turn. The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, following the Delhi Police's nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers attempted to divert from the route finalized for the tractor rally. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

After the violent protests on Wednesday which saw over 300 police personnel sustain injuries, the Delhi Police has booked some of the farmers' leaders as it cracks down on the violent episode. Some of the prominent farmers' leaders who have been booked include - Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Baljeet Singh, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rakesh Tikait and Joginder Singh Ugraha. Meanwhile, an SIT has been formed to probe the violence on January 26. The leaders have been booked for violating the NOC that was given by the Delhi Police.

