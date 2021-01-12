'Those Rejecting SC's Order To Form Committee Politically Motivated': Says MoS Choudhary

After the SC ordered a stay on the implementation of the three Farm Laws, MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said that while the SC's decision was 'against the wish of the Centre', they would accept it as a final one, hoping that the committee could lead the protesting farmers to a solution.

"The decision of SC has been taken against our wish. We didn't want to put a hold on this decision, but SC's decision is the final one. We were saying this earlier as well that only talks can lead to a solution. A negative message goes when such rallies are being carried out on Republic day. I believe that the farmer unions will keep this in mind. Government of India is always ready for talks," said MoS Kailash Choudhary.

Those who reject SC's order politically motivated: Choudhary

Taking a jibe at those who were rejecting the SC's order, MoS Agriculture stated that those who disagreed with the formation of a committee were 'politically motivated.' He added that he had faith that the farmer unions would not fall for such politics. "Farmers will become Aatmanirbhar only because of these bills. Whatever the decision will be taken by the committee, we will accept it," he said.

"Those who say that they won't accept the SC are politically motivated. This has turned out to be a political movement. - I believe that the farmer unions will not become a pawn of politics. This committee has been formed by SC. Rakesh Tikait Ji himself supported the bills. There have been 9 rounds of talks. Till the 3rd round, there were demands of amendments, but after that, the demand for repeal started. This committee is unbiased," he added.

SC forms committee over Farm Laws, stays implementation

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three Farm Laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre. Members of the committee formed by the three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde include- BS Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist, Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute and Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan. The top court also issued a notice to farmers' unions on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.

Farmer unions have rejected the Supreme Court's intervention into the matter, asserting that they would continue their agitation even if the government or the court stayed the implementation of the new agriculture reforms.

