'Amid Corona, Good Wildlife News,' Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot As Sariska Tigress Gives Birth

General News

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot shared the image of the tigress and her cub and wished that the wildlife will thrive in the state

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tigress

Almost after two years, the Tigress ST-10 on Tuesday gave birth to a cub at the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. According to reports, the tigress had given three births to cubs in the same range in December 2018, however, they had disappeared. Earlier, the tigress had given two births. As per further reports, the total tiger population at the reserve is now as many as 16.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot shared the image of the tigress and her cub and wished that the wildlife will thrive in the state.

IFS officer shares the news

Taking to Twitter, IFS Officer Sudha Ramen shared the news of the tigress giving birth to a cub and urged people to give a better place to the cub to live in. 

First Published:
