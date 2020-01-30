13-year-old Tilak Mehta's Net Worth And Entrepreneurial Story Will Leave You Inspired

Tilak Mehta is a 13-year-old boy from the suburban parts of Mumbai. He is in Class VIII and decided to venture into logistics at an early age after witnessing his father’s travel and commute problems. Tilak Mehta is another success story in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Tilak Mehta’s success story:

In an interview with a leading news publication, Tilak Mehta revealed his story and how he thought of starting his own business. He said when he saw his father coming home all tired after the whole day of working. That was the time when the idea of having a startup dedicated for carrying papers and small parcels across the city with assured day delivery system struck his mind.

He even told in his interview that Papers n Parcels (PNP) is his dream and he will work hard to ensure that the business becomes big and useful. Papers N Parcels uses a dedicated mobile application for business and already employs 200 on its own and 300 Dabbawala partners, through whom it is handling up to 1,200 deliveries daily. Papers n Parcels has a defined area of operation connected by the city's train network, with a central hub at Dadar in central Mumbai. It handles parcels of up to 3 kg and charges Rs 40-180 per parcel depending on the weight.

Papers N Parcels aims at delivering small paper dabbas (tiffin boxes) and other items within a day’s time across the city. The initial delivery has touched to over 1000 targets. Paper’s N Parcels is aiming to have a turnover of INR 100 Cr in 2020.

Tilak Mehta’s Dabbawala initiative:

Dabbawala Association spokesperson Subhash Talekar in the interview with leading news portal said that the Dabbawalas will be handling the last mile delivery for Papers N Parcels after finishing their daily day work. He further mentioned that their association has not officially tied up with Papers N Parcels. He said that it will be an additional source of income for Dabbawalas and they can earn up to Rs. 10,000 a month.

Tilak Mehta recently made the headlines after winning the Youngest Entrepreneur in the Logistics Sector at India Maritime Awards- 3rd Edition for his start-up Papers N Parcels launched in July 2018.

PNP has an official app where you can log in and place an order for a consignment. Same-day delivery is assured if the order comes in before 14:30 hrs and the customer gets to see real-time updates on the movement of the parcel, including who is handling it. One can download the app from the iPhone App Store or Play store.

Image Courtesy: Papers N Parcels Instagram