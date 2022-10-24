Tim Cook Shares 'why Diwali Is Known As Festival Of Lights' With IPhone Image; See Pic

The festival of Diwali is celebrated across India with earthen lamps, sweet delicacies, and clicking images to capture it all. One such shot landed on the Twitter account of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who uploaded a striking photo clicked on an iPhone. The picture displayed a woman’s hands enclosing an illuminated earthen lamp and other Diwali decorations placed around it.

Sharing the image on Twitter, Cook wrote: “This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity. #ShotoniPhone by Apeksha Maker.” Uploaded on Twitter, the picture has garnered over 7,200 likes and dozens of comments so far. Reacting to it, one user wrote: “Happy Diwali to you and your family Tim.” Another user added, “Absolutely stunning.”

The Diwali image was captured by Apeksha Makar, a Mumbai-based photographer who was elated to see it on Cook’s social media handle. “Humbled & stoked to have #TimCook @apple post my #shotoniphone image for Diwali! Wishing you all a prosperous one,” she wrote on her Instagram handle along with the screenshot of the Apple CEO’s tweet.

Who is Apeksha Makar?

The photographer, who has 19,000 followers on Instagram, is the co-founder of The House of Pixels, a photography venture by Makar and Vaishnav Praveen. The duo have an impressive portfolio, and have photographed several Bollywood icons including Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vicky Kaushal.

In a conversation with Verve magazine in 2017, Makkar had said: "Photography is a cure to the phantoms in my head and a path to self-expression." "It consumes me and that’s why I enjoy it so much,” she revealed.