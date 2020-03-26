Punjab: 6000 Prisoners To Be Released On Parole To Decongest Prisons Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In order to avoid congestion in prisons, the Punjab government, on Thursday, decided to send 6000 prisoners from across the state on Parole for six weeks. The 6000 prisoners only include those who were sentenced to less than 7 years of imprisonment.

While interacting with the media about the parole to the prisoners, Punjab's jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "To decongest prisons in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab is giving parole to 6000 prisoners from jails across the state, these are prisoners who were sentenced to less than 7 years in prison."

Adding further, he stated that the prisoners who are already out on parole will be given a 6-week extension. The minister informed that there were around 24,000 prisoners lodged in 24 jails across the state against the authorized capacity of 23,488. The primary aim was to protect the health of the prisoners and restrict the transmission of COVID-19 by decongestion of prisons.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced new curfew guidelines to ease problems amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and also warned of strict action against violators and people who are under home quarantine.

According to the latest Health Ministry data available on Thursday, India so far has 649 positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus and at least 13 deaths have been reported so far. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission chain of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages across the country - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," the Prime Minister said.

