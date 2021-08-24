Top 10 Headlines: Arrest Warrant For Rane; Aryana Sayeed On Pak's Role In Afghan Crisis

Air India Flight From Dushanbe With 78 People, Including 25 Indians Lands At Delhi Airport

Continuing with its massive evacuation operations in Afghanistan following Taliban's takeover, India is now bringing back 78 passengers on a special Air India flight to New Delhi. These passengers were first flown in from Kabul to Tajikistan on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Chief of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, informed that the passengers include many Sikhs.

Russia To Deliver S-400 Missile System To India By End Of 2021, Says Almaz-Antey CEO

Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, the deputy CEO of the air and space defence concern Almaz-Antey, said on Monday that Russia will be starting the delivery of surface-to-air missile defence system (SAM) S-400 by end of this year. Dzirkaln was at the International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2021" and confirmed the deal between the two countries, "I can confirm that we will deliver [the S-400 system to India] by the end of 2021 in accordance with the schedule and contractual obligations of the Russian side.”

Arrest Warrant Issued For Narayan Rane Over Derogatory Remarks Against CM Uddhav Thackeray

In a big development on Tuesday, the Nashik Police issued an order to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane for his derogatory remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. During his interaction in Mahad as a part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Monday, Rane claimed that the Chief Minister forgot the year of Independence during a public event on August 15. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP added that he would have slapped Thackeray had he been present on the occasion. Moreover, he attributed the COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra to the purported incompetence of the Sena chief.

Aryana Sayeed Details Pak's Role In Afghan Crisis, Thanks India For Being A 'true Friend'

Afghanistan pop star Aryana Sayeed expressed anguish over the deteriorating situation in her home country, opening up about the condition of women and children and the role of Pakistan in perpetuating the crisis. In an interview with news agency ANI, Aryana stated that although she was relieved that she left the war-torn nation in time, her heart went out to the millions who had no choice but to stay back.

'Karnataka 1st State To Implement New National Education Policy': CM Bommai

Karnataka has become the first state to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) in the country. State Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai announced on Monday, August 23, that the state would establish a digitisation and research and development policy to aid in the implementation of the NEP, which intends to bring major changes to the education sector.

Afghanistan crisis: China Hints At Giving Financial Aid To Taliban-run Afghanistan, Calls US A 'perpetrator'

In a significant development, China announced that it will provide financial aid to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and called the United States the 'main perpetrator' of the crisis in the country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin hit out at the US saying that it could not leave the mess without doing anything. He also said that financial aid will help play a 'positive role' for the country and asserted that China always adopts a 'friendly policy' towards Afghan people.

US In Touch With Taliban But Has 'no Illusions' About Group's Intention: NSA Sullivan

Amid continued tension regarding the withdrawal of military troops from Afghanistan, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Monday said President Joe Biden is not considering speaking with the Taliban. NSA Sullivan said that the President will hold no meeting with the group’s leadership and added that the US has "no illusion" about the terrorist group. However, he also informed that the US is in constant contact with the Taliban. The comments came hours after the Taliban issued a warning to the US regarding the deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan.

COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Participants To Be Issued Certificates On CoWIN After Long Wait

After a long wait, clinical trial participants of Covishield and Covaxin shall now be issued digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates via the CoWIN portal. A total of 1600 and 25,800 volunteers were a part of the phase 3 trials of Covishield and Covaxin respectively. While they received a certificate from the trial sites, they were unable to generate a certificate on CoWIN.

Hardeep Singh Puri Says Sidhu's Advisors 'drawing Inspiration' From 'Jhappi-Pappi' Address

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday, August 23, the stunning claims made by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisors are inspired by his "Jhappi-Pappi" address at the launching of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in 2019. This comes after Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg, Sidhu's advisors, made remarks in support of Pakistan as well as a contentious declaration about Kashmir.

Chhattisgarh: Cong's Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo To Meet Rahul Gandhi Amid Power Tussle

Amid the ongoing tussle over the change of leadership in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who recently completed two-and-a-half years in office, will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The CM will be joined by state Health Minister TS Singh Deo and state Congress in-charge PL Punia at the meeting. Following the Baghel government’s completion of two-and-a-half years in power, supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the need for change in leadership and brought in the issue of rotational chief ministership.

