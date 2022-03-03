Top 10 Headlines: Russia Captures Kherson In Ukraine, Yogi Confident Of UP Poll Win & More

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Says Russia Lost 9000 Soldiers; Moscow Claims Only 498

With the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks looming, both countries have revealed their own death tolls as United Nations (UN) said that one million Ukrainians have fled the country in just seven days of the war. Acknowledging casualties for the first time since starting a military operation in Ukraine last week, the Russian defence ministry said that 498 of its personnel have been killed in Ukraine and 1,597 were wounded.

Ukraine: Russian Troops Capture Kherson After Intense Gun Battle - 1st Major City To Fall

In a blow to Ukraine, Russian forces have captured the southern city of Kherson on Wednesday said Ukraine officials, as per AFP. This is after the Russian troops surrounded the city and had a ground battle with the Ukrainians for the past 24 hours. Russia's assault on Ukraine's 2nd largest city - Kharkiv continues for the 3rd consecutive day. The eighth day of the war is currently underway, with Russian forces inching closer to Kyiv - where President Volodymyr Zelensky stands determined.

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy Warns Russia, Says 'no One Will Be Conquered Here & You Will Be Destroyed'

As Russian forces inched closer to Kyiv, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday warned invaders of sturdy resistance, saying that "you'll be destroyed." In a confident public address on the eight day of the war, Zelenskyy also added that no amount of weaponry and "more people" would change "anything here, no one will be conquered." Zelenskyy, who is now also the Supreme Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, hailed "heroic" resistance showcased by his nation in the face of Russia's military aggression.

Ukraine, Russia To Hold Second Round Of Ceasefire Talks Today: Russian Delegation

Amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, a top aide for Russian President Vladimir Putin informed that Ukrainians are on their way to Belarus for talks that have been scheduled for Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said that the Ukrainian delegation has already departed from Kyiv. According to him, the two sides agreed on the Brest region of Belarus, which borders Poland, as the site of the talks.

India Says 'no Hostage Situation Of Any Student' As Indians Evacuate Kharkiv Amid Bombing

Amid Russia's onslaught on Kharkiv, India has refuted that any of its students have been held hostage by authorities on Wednesday. Issuing a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that many students have left Kharkiv and that have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student. The MEA is in continuous touch with Indian nationals in Ukraine and is co-ordinating with Ukrainian authorities for taking out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of Ukraine.

Uttar Pradesh election: Yogi Adityanath Foresees 'plenty Of Sixes' In 6th Phase; 'BJP To Win Over 80% Seats'

After casting his vote in Gorakhpur on Thursday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath predicted that BJP will win over 80% of the seats in the Uttar Pradesh election. Speaking to the media, he exuded confidence in the people voting for the agenda of good governance, development and nationalism. Taking a veiled dig at SP, Adityanath contended that a vote for the saffron party would help trounce dynasty, casteism, mafia rule and supporters of terrorism. While observing that BJP had already crossed the majority mark after 5 phases, he opined that the party would get 275-300 seats at the end of the 6th phase.

US Monitoring Networks That May Help Russia Evade Bevy Of Sanctions: State Treasury Secy

As the Russian military aggression on Ukraine intensified, the US Treasury Department on Wednesday said that it would continue to monitor Russia's efforts against using cryptocurrencies in a bid to ease the impact of sweeping economic sanctions imposed on the Russian economy. Addressing an event at the University of Illinois in Chicago, US Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed that the federal authorities have "continued to look at how sanctions work." She also stated that the issue has been raised by Senate Democrats who flagged that digital currencies could be used to "undermine" the wide-ranging penalties.

'Disinformation': US Rejects Russia's Allegation Of Ukraine Using Indians As Human Shields

Rejecting the reports of Indian students being used as human shields by Ukraine, the United States Department of State on Wednesday (local time) said that there is no verified record of the claim by Russia. The US Department also said that these activities are commonly used in Russian disinformation. Earlier, Russian Embassy in India claimed that Indian students have been taken hostage by Ukrainian security forces to use them as a human shield.

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Police Arrest Children For Placing Flowers At Ukrainian Embassy

After attempting to place some flowers at the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow, a group of children in Russia were reportedly escorted into a police van and later detained by authorities. According to The Guardian, two women, as well as five children, were arrested by Moscow police as they attempted to leave the flowers. The photographs which were taken during their detention displayed that the children were clutching a placard that read "No to War".

Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Europe’ Metro Station In Paris Renamed As ‘Europe-Ukraine'

As the world continues to showcase solidarity to Ukraine, the ‘Europe’ metro station in Paris has been now renamed as ‘Europe-Ukraine’. Video emerged on social media showing people changing the name of the metro station themselves as the Statue of Liberty in Colmar, France was also decorated with the Ukraine flag.

