Amid Trump's Visit, Google Searches On 'where Is India', 'what Is India' Surges In US

In an interesting development, google search in the United States about India has spiked sharply after President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the country. Reports suggest that people from inside the United States are searching 'where is India' and 'what is India' from the last few days and especially from the region of Indiana and New Jersey.

Image showing the rise in search 'where is India' in the US

Image showing the states where it was most searched

However, this is not the first time when Americans displayed their lack of geographical knowledge. Last month, people in the United States were searching 'where is Iran' when it looked like World War III was on the verge of breaking out. US citizens' search was triggered by media reports that the United States of America could possibly go on a war against Iran after Tehran attacked Washington's military base in Iraq following the assassination of its top Army commander Qassem Soleimani.

Trump's India visit

US President Donald Trump along with first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner is on his two-day-long India visit that started on February 24. US President's Air Force One touched down Ahmedabad airport on Monday at around 11:37 am where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was waiting to welcome him. Both the leaders went to Sabarmati Ashram directly from the airport and then attended the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly launched Motera stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium. Later in the evening Trump also visited the enduring symbol of love, the Taj Mahal with his wife Melania. The US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Raj Ghat on February 25 following which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House.

