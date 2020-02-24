'US And India Are Alike', Says Trump; Highlights Similarities In Constitution

Elaborating on the greatness of the world's oldest democracy, the US, and the world's largest democracy, India, US President Donald Trump spoke highly of the two Constitutions whose primary objective is to serve the people of their respective country. After the grand event 'Namaste Trump', US President in his tweet highlighted that the two constitutions begin with the same three words "We the people".

Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: “We the people.” That means that in America and India alike, we honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve! 🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hfKKSqlVfe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Donald Trump while addressing a huge gathering of people at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad said that the United States loves India and will always be a faithful and loyal friend to Indians. Amid the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, United States President Donald Trump on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's remarkable hospitality. Trump said that PM Modi is an exceptional leader and it was an honour for him to visit the country. Trump also mentioned that after today's event India will hold a special place in America's heart.

Addressing the event Trump said, "This is such a great honour. Modi is an Exceptional leader, champion of India. It is an honour to be at this beautiful stadium. To the hundreds of thousands of citizens' display of culture and 1.25 lakh people in Stadium, thank you for your welcome. We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts."

After the Namaste Trump event, the US President and the First Lady visited the Taj Mahal in Agra to witness the beauty of the historic monument, after which they departed for the national capital. Trump along with First lady Melania will have an extensive schedule for February 25. Trump is said to visit the US embassy, there will be meetings with top businessmen at the CEO roundtable and multiple delegation-level talks. Trump is accompanied with a 12 member delegation and multiple trade deals are expected to be signed on 25 February. Trump is also scheduled to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a State dinner hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

