Two LeT Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir

General News

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir late on Friday night and arms and ammunition were recovered in the incident

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jammu

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were reportedly killed in the Sangam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The exchange of fire started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on late Friday night. The operation was carried out by the Anantnag Police, CRPF & Army. Several arms & ammunition recovered in the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The operation began after the forces received specific intelligence inputs. 

About the encountered terrorists

The two terrorists were identified as Naveen Bhat and  Aaqib Yaseen Bhat. Both hailed from the Qaimoh town, located in the Kulgam District of Jammu and Kashmir, and were active since June 2018. 

The LeT terrorists were neutralised in a brief encounter at Sangam, Anantnag, in which one AK-47 along with one pistol and some magazines were recovered. 

Aaqib and Naveen were listed as terrorists and were reportedly responsible for a large number of illegal activities in the region. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
