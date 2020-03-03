Uddhav Thackeray Breaks Silence On Wife Rashmi's Appointment As Saamana's Editor

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stated that there will be no change in the language or tone used in the newspaper Saamana after it was announced that Rashmi Thackeray will be taking over as the Editor.

No change in editorial stance

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, CM Thackeray touched upon the recent change in the newspaper. He said that he had to step down as the Editor since he had taken over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the newspaper can never be apart from the Thackeray family and the Shiv Sena.

However, he stated that the newspaper's aggressive language will not change and the editorial stance will be the same.

On Sunday morning it was announced that Rashmi Thackeray would be taking over as the Editor of the newspaper, which is the mouthpiece of the party. It has been at the forefront of propagating the core ideological beliefs and stance of the Sena on critical issues.

While Balasaheb Thackeray was the founding editor of the daily since January 23, 1989, his son Uddhav took over this responsibility after the former's death in 2012. Now that he is the CM of Maharashtra, his wife has taken control. Rashmi Thackeray has been perceived to have thus far played a behind the scenes role in the Sena, this will be her first official association with the party.

She stressed that India needed more women in leadership positions so that the issues of women could be represented. According to her, this was also necessary to ensure that women could voice their opinions on matters of public importance. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will continue as the Executive Editor of Saamana, though there has been some talk about him being miffed at having been superseded in this manner.

