Uddhav Thackeray Takes Charge As Maharashtra's CM, Pictures Here

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray formally took charge as Maharashtra's Chief Minister on Friday shortly after 2 pm. Pictures from inside the Mantralaya show Uddhav Thackeray in his office on the sixth floor. Uddhav Thackeray is the first from his clan to take over as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. A plate bearing the name 'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' was put up right outside his office.

Uddhav Thackeray takes over as Maharashtra CM

Pictures from inside the Mantralaya show Thackeray donning a saffron kurta and being welcomed by his supporters and party workers. In addition, glimpses also show him being felicitated by his supporters. The Chief Minister's office was decorated with flowers to welcome Maharashtra's new CM.

When Thackeray reached Mantralaya, he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the building. On way to Mantralaya from the Thackeray family residence Matoshree in suburban Bandra, he stopped at the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and paid tributes to martyrs. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and presided over the first cabinet meeting on Thursday night.

Thackeray is heading the government of a three-party alliance, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', whose main constituents are the Sena, the NCP, and the Congress. Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took the oath.

Uddhav Thackeray cabinet's first decision

Following his oath taking ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray in a media briefing on Thursday announced that his cabinet has taken a decision to allot Rs 20 crore for the development of Raigad, the capital of Maratha Empire.

"I am happy to tell you all that the first decision that this cabinet has taken is to approve Rs 20 core for the development of Raigad which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." said Thackeray

The Maharashtra CM also stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will extend all possible help to farmers of the state.

"I want to help the farmers in a way that makes them happy. It would be easier for us to know the ground reality if we have a better picture. So far farmers have not got anything but only assurances. We want to provide concrete help to farmers. I have asked officials to provide me with complete information on state and center schemes for farmers, in the next two days. Once I get all the details, I will make a decision accordingly," the Chief Minister added.

(With PTI Inputs)