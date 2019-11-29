Giriraj Singh Challenges CM Uddhav Thackeray On 'What Does Secularism Mean?' Retort

BJP has been in a constant war of words with the Shiv Sena amid the latter forming a government in Maharashtra, slamming the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for allegedly compromising on their 'Hindutva' ideology to form a government with 'secular' parties Congress & NCP and making 'secular' a grounding principle of their Common Minimum Programme.

On Friday, BJP leader Giriraj Singh targeted the Shiv Sena stating that the party deserted the NDA alliance in an attempt to get 'a certificate of secularism' by the postholders of secularism, the Congress party. He attacked the 'power-hungry' Sena for going to extreme means for seeking 'validation' from Congress which includes them agreeing to the Common Minimum Program which is committed to upholding 'secular values' of the Constitution in the state.

"There are two people who give a certificate of secularism in this country. One is Congress and second is one who can abuse Hindus. Those who want the certificate should do the same," said Giriraj Singh.

The BJP leader had earlier been in the limelight for allegedly comparing the Congress party to the Mughals, and in that vein, he said, "All I have said is that in lust for power, princely states and kings joined hands with Mughals. Mughal expanded in India through some princely states. Likewise, the Maharashtra government was formed with Congress," Further he also targeted Shiv Sena CM Uddhav Thackeray saying, "How can he get upset when asked about secularism? It is running on all TV channels. Definition of secular came here in 1976 but in Sanatan dharma, it has been there for ages. Secularism is in our DNA."

Another prominent BJP leader and spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao also tweeted taking a dig at the alliance of the erstwhile Hindu nationalist Sena with Congress. "Congratulations to 'Godse Bhakt' Uddhav Thackeray on taking over as CM of Maharashtra. You and your MLAs have pledged loyalty to Sultanete. Complete this surrender by renaming Saamna 'Sonia Nama'. They won't tolerate your nonsensical editorials dished out in your third rate paper," he tweeted soon after the oath-taking ceremony,"

Uddhav swears-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously took oath as the Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at a grand ceremony in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

(With Agency Inputs)