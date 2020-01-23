Mohammad Azharuddin Retaliates On FIR Against Him, Calls It Cheap Publicity Stunt

Former captain of the Indian cricket team and ex-MP Mohammad Azharuddin has found himself in a controversy where a case has been filed against him and two others for allegedly cheating a local travel agent of around Rs 21.45 lakh.

The former cricketer has rubbished all the allegations against him and called it a cheap stunt to gain publicity. Taking to Twitter, Azharuddin has said that he would seek legal action against the perpetrator and slap a defamation case of Rs 100 crore.

I strongly rubbish the false FIR filed against me in Aurangabad. I’m consulting my legal team, and would be taking actions as necessary pic.twitter.com/6XrembCP7T — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 22, 2020

Complaint against Azharuddin

A complaint was lodged against the former cricketer and two others by Shahab Mohammed, the proprietor of a travel agency named Danish Tours & Travels.

The proprietor alleged that several international air tickets were booked between November 9 to 12 in 2019 such as Mumba-Dubai-Paris, Paris-Turin, Turin-Paris, Turin-Amsterdam, Turin-Munich-Amsterdam, Paris-Dubai-Delhi, Copenhagen-Amsterdam, Amsterdam-Manchester, Amsterdam-Zagreb, etc in various names.

According to the complaint, Azharuddin and another person named Avikkal traveled to Paris and met three others, from there they traveled to several other international destinations, mostly in business class with top airlines. The amount for the ticket bookings was not paid immediately and the complainant alleged that tickets were booked at the assurance of Azharuddin's secretary.

However, they later made assurances of making the payment to the effect of Rs 21,45,000 but thereafter avoided speaking with the proprietor with the amount left unpaid, as per reports.

Reportedly, Avikkal had earlier assured of making a part-payment of 13,500 euros (or Rs 10,60,000) from his bank account in Croatia and had even shown an email to that effect, dated November 12, to the travel agency proprietor but no payments were made. Thereafter Avikkal has even sent a picture of a cheque written in favour of the travel agency on Whatsapp, but proprietor states that again no payment has been made to date.

The proprietor has alleged that Azharuddin's secretary and others have been deceiving the Aurangabad police of making the payment soon but no amount has been dispatched from their end and hence with no option left, the proprietor has filed an FIR.

