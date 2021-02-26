UN Chief Welcomes India-Pak Ceasefire Pact: 'Will Provide Opportunity For Further Dialogue

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (local time) welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and hoped that the "positive step" would "provide an opportunity for further dialogue between the two countries.

UN Chief welcomes India-Pak decision

While speaking at a daily briefing, Secretary General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "The UN Chief is encouraged by the joint statement issued by the militaries of India and Pakistan on their agreement to observing the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and engaging through the established mechanism. He hopes that this positive step would provide an opportunity for further dialogue."

The United States also welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, and called it a "positive step" towards greater peace and stability in South Asia. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said, "The United States welcomes the joint statement between India and Pakistan, that the two countries have agreed to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the Line of Control starting on February 25. This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia, which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress."

India & Pakistan issue a joint statement

This statement by UN Secretary-General comes after India and Pakistan on Thursday released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25.

Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere". "Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24/25," the joint statement said.

(With ANI inputs)