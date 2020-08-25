UN Under Secretary General Mr. Adaams Dieng, Who 'defamed' Swamy Terminated By UNSG

Months after UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser Adama Dieng misattributed quotes to senior BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, passing-off discriminatory remarks during the CAA debate under his name, Swamy took to Twitter to announce that the officer had finally been terminated from the UN post. The senior leader also thanked Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and UN Representative Trimurti for their support in assuring action was taken against the officer at an international level.

UN Under Secretary General Mr. Adaams Dieng, who defamed me in a media release by recycling my cut and spliced statement on CAA put out by Pakistani owned TV stn VICE, was terminated from UN post by “Good bye Sweetheart” letter from UNSG. I thank FS Shringla and UN Rep Trimurti. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 25, 2020

Swamy's row with top UN Officer

On May 19, Dr Swamy said that Under-Secretary-General Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, had falsely attributed statements to him and he will sue him. "He has slandered me in a press release in New York saying I had said in an interview to a Pakistani owned TV channel that Muslims are not equal to Hindus in Indian Constitution. This is a blatant lie so I will take steps to sue him in court."

My letter to FS MEA stating that I intend to prosecute for defamation the UN Under Secretary General Mr. Adama Dien for relying on a Pakistani owned TV's cut and paste interview, to allege that I said Muslims don't have equal rights with Hindus in India. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 21, 2020

Swamy also wrote a letter to the Foreign Secretary, and expressed his intention to prosecute Dieng for defamation and for relying on a Pakistani owned TV's 'cut and paste interview'. Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, in a note to the media, had expressed concern over reports of "increased hate speech and discrimination" against minority communities in India since the adoption of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019. In his letter, Dieng made a reference to Dr Swamy, alleging a statement pertaining to religious discrimination that the Rajya Sabha MP had never said in the presented context.

