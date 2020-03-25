Union Government Bans Export Of Ventilators And Sanitizers Indefinitely Amid Lockdown

The Union Government has banned the export of ventilators and sanitizers with immediate effect in order to ensure more medical equipment available in the country. The announcement comes a day after PM Modi announced a three-week lockdown across the country.

Ban on export of medical supplies

A circular issued by the Ministry of Commerce states that 'all ventilators including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance/ device' and 'sanitizers' have been prohibited from exports. The circular states that provisions of transitional arrangement under Para 1.05 of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) is not applicable for this notification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

He said, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

