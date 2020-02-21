Hyderabad: Unique Train-themed Restaurant Picking Up Steam In The City Of Nizams

Apart from its pearls, historical monuments and Ramoji Film City, the city of Nizams also has a strong hold in the realm of food and service. And with the ever-changing food landscape in the city, the eateries are adapting quirky ambiances along with great food to woo foodies. One such multi-cuisine family restaurant is making is quickly gaining popularity in the food circles of the city, thanks to its innovative train model.

The restaurant called 'Platform 65' is a replica of a miniature locomotive made in Germany. Speaking to ANI, the owner of the restaurant Sarvesh said, "With a thought of bringing something new to Hyderabad, we have started this restaurant. It is a unique theme for the customers."

A concept borrowed from Germany

Speaking more about the restaurant, General Manager of Platform 65, said, "The name (of the restaurant) is based on a train theme. We prepare food in the kitchen and then place it on a small train, which comes out of the kitchen and goes straight to the table."

"This restaurant particularly has the highest number of trains in any restaurant and the longest rail track in India. The concept is borrowed from Germany," he added. Reportedly, the restaurant has seating capacity of 198 people.

On their Facebook page, many customers have complimented the stylish interior of the restaurant as well as appreciated its 'hip atmosphere'. Many gave a 'thumbs up' to the service provided and behaviour of the staff. From the comments. one can say that the Hyderabadis are loving the unique experience.

Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.

According to the restaurants Facebook page, Platform 65 opened on November 27, 2019, and is located in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. From South and North Indian cuisine to Chinese, Tandoor and desserts, the restaurant satiates both vegetarian and non-vegetarian customers.

