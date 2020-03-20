Former AG Mukul Rohatgi Slams Opposition For 'Unwarranted Criticism' On Ex-CJI Gogoi

The former Attorney General of India and currently practising as a senior advocate in Supreme Court, Mukul Rohatgi has come out in support of former Chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi over the “Unwarranted criticism,” his nomination to the Rajya Sabha has stirred. Mukul Rohatgi backing former CJI Ranjan Gogoi's statement that a Rajya Sabha membership isn’t a post-retirement plum job, slammed the criticism he was subjected to.

Mukul Rohatgi opined, that during former CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s tenure, “He has come across as straight forward judge. Don't think this is a kind of a 'quid pro quo' case as is being suggested. He is a deserving candidate. The president decided upon this. It's not the issue of his integrity."

He also adds, “To say this is a post-retirement plum offer is a complete rubbish, if he had wanted something, there must have been something better, he will be just one voice in Rajya Sabha among so many others. So, the controversy is completely baseless."

Ranjan Gogoi breaks silence

CJI Ranjan Gogoi spoke exclusively to Republic TV over being targeted for accepting President Ram Nath Kovind's Rajya Sabha membership offer. For the first time, Former CJI has broken his silence over the massive controversy and put the record straight. Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi said, “When the President requests for your services, you don't say no. If post-retirement accommodation is the ultimate aim for which all judgements took place, would a reasonable man, a practical man not opt for something better?"

Read: WATCH: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member amid big ruckus by Opposition

Rohatgi's suggestion to Gogoi

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi also speaks about the political overtures involved in the controversy and suggested to Former CJI to not get involved. “I don’t think one should get involved in the blame-game between BJP and Congress. It’s a post given to an eminent jurist by the President for his contribution, my suggestion would be to take his job seriously and if he can build a bridge between executive and judiciary, then it will be a good step for democracy.”

Read: "Basically, Anti": Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi on what he witnessed as he took oath in Rajya Sabha

Mukul Rohatgi also admired and lauded chief justice Ranjan Gogoi’s efforts to resolve the long-delayed Ayodhya conflict during his tenure. “After three months of tortuous hearing, he formed a 5 member bench to resolve the issue, he showed the courage to do so. There were 5 judges who had equal stake and jurisdiction. It's very unfair to target only Ranjan Gogoi for his stand on Ayodhya judgement. He delivered highly during his tenure, he is an eminent jurist."

Read: Why Arnab Goswami told Justice Ranjan Gogoi he would never accept a Rajya Sabha seat

Read: BIG: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi responds to criticism from 2018 presser comrades on his RS seat