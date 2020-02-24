UP CM Yogi Adityanath Presents Large Portrait Of Taj Mahal To Donald & Melania Trump

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented a large portrait of the Taj Mahal to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as the couple departed from Agra for New Delhi for the final and main leg of their two-day visit. The portrait had a picture of the couple posed at Diana's bench with the Taj Mahal in the background.

The President's family, including daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, visited the majestic 17th-century monument Monday evening. They had arrived in the city after attending a mega event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium and visiting Sabarmati Ashram earlier in the day.

READ | Donald Trump And Melania Trump Visit Taj Mahal; Click Pictures At The Seventh Wonder

READ | Trumps Arrive In Agra To See Taj Mahal; Greeted By UP CM Yogi And Thousands Of Performers

Waah Taj

Donald and Melania Trump took strolls in the gardens and courtyard of the Taj Mahal and watched the monument in amazement. The couple was accompanied by a government official who introduced them to the story of Taj. The Trumps were received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the Kheria airport upon their arrival from Ahmedabad.

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!" President Trump wrote in the visitor's book.

The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020

Great visit to the iconic #TajMahal with President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. This architecturally stunning @UNESCO world heritage site is a must see for all in #IncredibleIndia! #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/6OuR8GhIQw — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) February 24, 2020

READ | "Taj Mahal Inspires Awe...": Here's What US President Donald Trump Wrote In The Guest Book

READ | Ivanka Trump Praises The Beauty And Grandeur Of The Taj Mahal, Terms It "awe Inspiring"