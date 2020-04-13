UP Goes All Guns Blazing Against COVID-19, Manufactures 1.5L Litre Of Sanitiser Daily

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, the Uttar Pradesh government is manufacturing as much as 1,50,000 litres of sanitizers on a daily basis in the state. According to UP Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi, around 11 lakh litres of sanitizers have already been manufactured, out of which, six lakh litres have been sold.

Speaking about the lockdown guidelines, Awasthi said that several FIRs have been registered against 28,000 persons in the state for violating the rules. "Summon fees around Rs 6,31,00,000 has been levied in the state since the start of the lockdown," he was quoted by ANI.

Currently, there are 483 positive cases of Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 45 been reportedly recovered, and five have been reported have died due to the virus.

UP Government seals hotspots in 15 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal off Coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop to the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions. The restrictions in these pockets will be stricter than those under the lockdown already in place. Unlike in the lockdown so far, people will not be allowed to go out to buy groceries. Officials said the administration will ensure doorstep delivery of items like vegetables and milk in these clusters.

The identified hotspots include 22 clusters in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 each in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Kanpur, seven in Meerut and four each in Varanasi, Sahanaranpur and Maharajganj. There are three hotspots in Shamli, Bulandshahr, Basti and Firozabad, and one each in Bareilly and Sitapur. State capital Lucknow has eight major and four minor Coronavirus clusters.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 8,447 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 7,409 active cases. While 273 deaths have been reported overall, around 765 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)