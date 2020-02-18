UP Becomes First State To Enforce Performance Regulation Act For Power Department

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government enforced the Performance Regulation Act 2019 for the power department on Tuesday, with an aim to provide timely and convenient service to the consumers.

The power consumers in the state would now receive financial compensation in case the department makes any delay in solving their complaints. Around 2 crores 87 lakh people are expected to benefit from the new law.

If there is a delay in repairing the defective metre or the call centre fails to respond, consumers would get Rs 50 per day. If there is a delay in repairing underground cable breakdown, the consumer would get Rs 100 per day, the notification issued by the UP government said.

UP government set to present budget

The UP government is set to present its annual budget for 2020-21 in the state legislature on the same day. The budget will be presented in Lucknow, by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The budget is likely to focus on allocating funds for infrastructure projects like Poorvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Ganga Expressway.

CM Yogi orders iPads for his Cabinet Ministers

In a bid to promote technology in bureaucratic processes, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, February 13 gave orders to provide iPads to all Cabinet ministers, according to ANI.

The CM has passed this order to make his Cabinet ministers 'techno-savvy'. The Cabinet meeting is to be held using iPads, making it a paperless affair. The government will also give the MLAs facing difficulties some training to run their tablets easily.

After PM Modi's push for 'Digital India', CM Adityanath was seen using his iPad extensively and was even spotted reading and taking down notes at the Defence Expo 2020, as per reports. Moreover, PM Modi has himself been spotted using his iPad at conferences and meetings, which reportedly has been the trigger to Adityanath's digital turn.

(With inputs from ANI)