Handwara: UP Govt announces Rs 50 Lakh Aid, Job To Kin Of martyred Col Ashutosh Sharma

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday offered compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Col Ashutosh Sharma, who was martyred in counter-terrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Handwara. UP's Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi said that the state government will provide 40 lakh rupees to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma's wife and Rs 10 lakh to his mother. Ashutosh Sharma belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to provide Rs 50 lakhs as compensation to next of kin of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma who lost his life in Handwara (J&K) encounter & govt job to one of his family members. Rs 40 lakh for his wife and Rs 10 lakh for mother," said Awanish Awasthi.

Counter-terror operation

A team comprising of five Army and J&K Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers, and one J&K Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom.

Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan has been killed in Handwara encounter, reported news agency ANI quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes and expressed condolences to families of five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday. In counter-terror operation, an Army Colonel and a Major were among five martyred, the Indian Army said.

On Twitter, PM Modi hailed the valour and sacrifice of those brave jawans who "served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens".

Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

